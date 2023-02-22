La Gente Art Gallery is Coming to the East Side

Photo: La Gente Art Studio - Facebook Olivia and Marisa Camacho Olivia and Marisa Camacho of La Gente Art Studio

La Gente Art Gallery opens its doors to the public next month. Located at 2478 N. Murray Avenue on the East Side, the hot new creative space will be a hub for many media, aiming to be an accessible resource for emerging Midwest artists as well as a destination for community events. Siblings Olivia and Marisa Camacho are the owners.

Olivia graduated from DePaul University majoring in digital cinema with a minor in animation. “I went through a lot of internships that were unpaid and were never going to lead to a job,” she said. “I decided to take the time to learn the business side outside the creative part, and so I went back for my master’s in media management to learn how I can help other artists navigate all of that.”

Marisa went to UW-Milwaukee for ethnic studies, sustainable peace building and digital arts and culture. “I’ve always been a painter and artist myself, and a lot of my research has been around studying the power of storytelling through any medium. Art is a really fascinating way to bring communities together and find a middle ground.”

Studio Lab

Described as a “content studio lab,” La Gente will have various backdrops and equipment such as lighting, cameras and props for use. The Camachos have grant writing experience and hope to help artists with that process as well. Members can join at the student rate, individual rate or art lover’s rate for perks such as free admission to events, discounted items, early previews and access to member-only events.

The siblings plan to have events such as open mics, classes and workshops, networking seminars, movie nights and “shitty art” nights. “One thing I love about having this space is that Marisa and I both have our setbacks, and so both of us are helping each other curate these events accordingly,” Olivia said. “

La Gente’s Opening Night Art Exhibition will be on March 11 with food, drinks, tunes by DJ FreakishNerd, a ‘70s glam theme curated by Bandit MKE, a silent auction, and art available for purchase. Part of the proceeds and 50% of the silent auction will go towards 21st Street Cooperative. The six artists showcasing their work are Abraham Camacho (lithographic print), Alisha Hall (portrait photographer), Jonah Lange (landscape/storm chasing photographer), Dre Black (abstract mixed media), Kali Richardson (mixed media collage) and Maria Spengel (fiber art and painting). Tickets are available here.

“This will be some of the artists’ first time ever showcasing their art,” Marisa said. “We want them to feel celebrated and honored.”

Beyond Opening Night, La Gente are working on two fashion shows (one in May, one in June) as well as a Mom’s Night Out retreat. For news and updates, visit La Gente’s website at lagentegallery.com.