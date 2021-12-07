Milwaukee Ceramic Artist Makes ‘More Than a Sparrow’

× Expand Photo: More Than a Sparrow Pottery - Facebook More Than a Sparrow Pottery

Nicole Julius, ceramics artist and owner of More Than a Sparrow Pottery, creates and sells a variety of houseware items, including mugs, bowls, utensil holders and vases, along with seasonal decorative pieces such as ghost luminaries and Christmas trees, through her Etsy shop and area craft markets.

The Shepherd Express recently interviewed Julius about her work and future creative endeavors.

How long have you been working with ceramics? What do you enjoy about working in that medium?

I took my first ceramics course in college as part of my course work as a graphic design major. After graduation, I didn’t have access to any sort of a ceramics studio, so I ended up taking an extended break from the medium. Almost nine years ago, I discovered Creative Fire, a community pottery studio near my home. I signed up to be a member and have been creating there ever since.

One of the things that I enjoy most about working with clay is throwing on the wheel. For me, it’s very much a form of therapy and allows me to unwind from the rest of the world, and just enjoy the process of creation. Sitting down at the wheel allows me to turn my brain off and just create for the sake of creating.

What made you decide to launch your business?

I started selling at a few markets a year about seven years ago. My initial goal of participating in sales was to support my hobby. By that point, my skills had gotten to the point where I was comfortable starting to sell what I was making. That, and my own cupboards were full—I knew if I wanted to keep making, I needed to find a way to move the extra pieces out of my house. Thankfully, I’ve had some fantastic opportunities in the local artist and makers scene to participate in a number of events, and I am able to continue to sell what I create.

What are some of your favorite pieces that you've created, and why?

I like to experiment with my glazes and the way the colors work together. Usually, it’s not the initial creation that is my favorite, but the way the glazes work together and give great movement and depth with the colors. I’m always thrilled when I can find a new combination or technique that I can recreate more than just once and enjoy creating things in a variety of colors and combinations.

One of the favorite things I’ve created was actually at the request of a customer. She had a toddler and wanted him to be able to enjoy some hot cocoa in the winter, so she requested that I make some toddler-sized mugs for her child and some other children she was gifting to that year. Those little 2oz. mugs turned out so cute, and I can’t help myself from making some on a regular basis now. I think most of them are sold to adults for something other than hot cocoa, but as long as they enjoy using them, I’m happy!

To learn more about More Than a Sparrow Pottery, visit facebook.com/MoreThanASparrowPottery.