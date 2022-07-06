Photographer Paul Matzner Catches the Moment in People’s Lives.

× Expand Photo by Paul Matzner Photo by Paul Matzner Photo by Paul Matzner

Paul Matzner is a Milwaukee area photographer who has won accolades and praise for his work. He has visited New York several times in the past 15 years, shooting street scenes, people and the like. He has a book out called, Seeing You in New York, which has been well-received as well.

We discussed his work and latest book, and his career as a photographer.

How long have you been serious about photography?

Photo by Paul Matzner Photo by Paul Matzner Photo by Paul Matzner

I took a photography class in high school in 1970 which involved shooting black and white film and then developing and printing it in a darkroom. That was magical to me. At about the same time I saw an exhibit in Milwaukee of W. Eugene Smith’s work from Minamata, Japan. The subject matter was the people who had been affected by mercury poisoning from corporate waste being dumped in the water. It was so powerful and has deeply affected me ever since.

Tell us about your latest book, Seeing You in New York.

I went to NYC eight times between 2008-2018 specifically to do street photography. I had been there many times before and had gone to lots of tourist destinations, so my purpose this time was to wander the streets with my camera and try to connect more with the people I saw and met. As Aline Smithson wrote in the foreword to my book: “His photography celebrates the ordinary—the dog walkers, the subway riders, the park goers, people in the process of living life in a city that is filled with all shapes and sizes of humanity.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

It’s a linen hardcover book with an inset photo and foil stamping on the cover. It’s 78 pages, perfect bound, with 64 color photos. 11 x 8.5 inches. Printed at Edition One in Berkeley, CA. Available on my website at paulmatzner.com.

How long did it take to put this book together?

Photo by Paul Matzner Photo by Paul Matzner Photo by Paul Matzner

I didn’t start out with the idea of doing a book about NYC, it just happened organically after a few trips there starting in 2008. I ended up with 11,000 images after a total of approximately 30 days making photos over a 10-year span. So, the editing/selection process was quite an undertaking. I narrowed it down to about 300 images that spoke strongly of “connection.” With the help of a couple friends, and a photography workshop I took in Santa Fe, I narrowed it down to the final 64 photographs in the book and then sequenced them. It was printed in 2020 … so it could be considered a 12-year project!

What are your favorite subjects to photograph, and why?

People in urban settings, at festivals, high school athletes at track meets, lots of “candid” images. I enjoy the authenticity of the moment with people going about their lives.

What do you hope to accomplish with your photography?

Most of my photography is licensed as stock images for publications, websites, greeting cards, etc. I also have done many exhibits including a solo show in Minneapolis of my Facing You/Facing Me project. It’s very gratifying to have people view my work and appreciate the humanity they are seeing.

What can you tell aspiring photographers about perseverance?

Talk to everyone you know about your work. Network. Be part of a photo community.