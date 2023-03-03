Ryan Pederson ‘Handmade from the Soul’

Photo: Pederson Pottery - Facebook Ryan Pederson Ryan Pederson

Inspired by Greek and Turkish work from time spent in those countries, Ryan Pederson’s pieces are unique, and his pottery is different than much of what is created in the U.S. He speaks about his work.

Your pottery has a European flair and is quite unique. How do you conceptualize each piece?

At this point it’s more of a feel than anything else and my best work seems to come out of nowhere. I’m not sure how it works but I theorize that what I have done is from being curious about what I’m attracted to and having absorbed the fundamental aesthetics of those things. Then they just come out as I work.

There have been times when I’ve been methodical creating a certain form, but it is rare. I tend to move one step at a time making decisions about what's next based on previous steps and the current state I’m in. What has been interesting is music, the emotional states they invoke and how that influences the work.

You have a studio in Gennessee Depot. Has that been a successful business for you?

I have been there since November 2022 so only time will tell.

What is your inspiration?

One influence is the porcelain that I’ve been working with. It is finer than most clays and that makes it much more responsive. I have to move with fluidity, or the piece might collapse. I find that my spiritual state influences my physical actions so it's best to be clean spiritually to make quality work.

Another influence that can clearly be pointed back to would be my time in Turkey. Specifically, Avanos, a 4,000-year-old pottery village. You can see the Middle Eastern and Greek influence in my work which was enhanced by my four months of living there. But even as a child, I was enamored by the Greek pottery vessels I would see at the museum. I have always been drawn to ancient pottery vessels whether they be from the middle east, China, Europe. In general, I am interested in old ideas. Wisdom that has lasted. And maybe that's why I'm attracted to those things. Maybe that’s part of it.

How did you get to this point in your career?

Prayer, hard work, 30 years of practice. It’s still a mystery to me and I’m not sure how to answer that.

Where do you see your business going in the future?

Good question. I have my hopes, but I have been taking things one step at a time. Offering work to purchase online is new. I’ve also had a few galleries reach out to represent my work, so that's another avenue for exploration. I'm interested to see where it all goes.

Do you have advice for a would-be potter?

Be you. That’s what people want. We are all a mystery deep down and when a person is brave enough to chase the mystery, ask questions about what we are attracted to, stay humble, that seems to be what creates interesting work. To be you is contrary to copying something that’s already been done. That’s for machines and I think deep down nobody really wants mass-produced, machine made things. At least I’d prefer handmade from the soul.