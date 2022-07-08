‘See For Yourself’ at The Warehouse Art Gallery

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Lintonen William Kentridge 'See For Yourself' exhibition at The Warehouse William Kentridge 'See For Yourself' exhibition at The Warehouse

The Warehouse Art Gallery, located at 1635 W. St Paul Ave., is opening a new exhibit Friday, July 8. “See For Yourself,” features the work of William Kentridge, a famed South African artist known for his prints, drawings, film, sculpture, and more. The exhibit is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo by Elizabeth Lintonen 'Lampedusa" by William Kentridge 'Lampedusa' by William Kentridge

Kentridge’s work is vast. The collection features brass sculptures, taking shape from a certain perspective, drawings of human figures, colored block letters on found book pages, and interactive pieces that create a new way to view art. “Doing that in a way that is playful and thoughtful and engages people,” says Melanie Herzog, curator. “He comes at things sideways and invites us to really think about them.”

“He is insanely famous and is shown in major museums, and here he is at The Warehouse in Milwaukee. How cool is that?” exclaims Herzog. Kentridge’s work can be found around the world, nationally in museums such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, and the Milwaukee Art Museum and internationally, in museums such as the Musee du Louvre in Paris, as well as many others. According to Herzog, The Warehouse’s exhibit is “one of the largest collections of Kentridge’s work in the U.S., if not the largest.”

“The idea is to give people the sense of how Kentridge is thinking about seeing and constructing meaning,” says Herzog. “There’s this whole thing that he does about asking us to actively look.”

The exhibit places an emphasis on Kentridge’s fascination with sight and different vantage points. His work, metaphorically, represents the different perspectives humans have. The significance of Kentridge’s process is on full display; the gallery will play a film featuring him drawing and erasing and re-drawing a work of art. “He’s all about that process,” says Herzog. “It’s about emphasizing the interactive nature of his work.”

“See For Yourself,” exhibit at will run through Dec. 18 at The Warehouse Art Gallery. Admission is free. For more information, visit The Warehouse MKE.