“Dual Nature”: Tony Conrad and Clint Fulkerson

Frank Juarez Gallery 207 East Buffalo Street, Ste. 600, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

frankjuarezgallery.com

“Dual Nature” featuring new works by Tony Conrad and Clint Fulkerson

In “Dual Nature,” the works of Tony Conrad and Clint Fulkerson clearly share an affinity to pattern as they reference various complex visual systems inspired by nature both physically and metaphorically. More importantly, the artworks in this exhibition are telling of two artists heavily concerned with process.

Exhibition March 16-May 11, 2019

Gallery Night & Day: Friday: 6pm-9pm; Saturday: 11am-4pm

Frank Juarez Gallery 207 East Buffalo Street, Ste. 600, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
