“Shake the Brickhouse” w/DJ Robert Fleischman

Shake the Brickhouse: A rock ‘n’ Roll music event featuring special guest DJ Robert Fleischman

Racine, WI: The Brickhouse is proud to announce “Shake the Brickhouse” a pop-up live music event that will feature special guest DJ Robert Fleischman. Fleischman the former lead vocalist of Journey, Vinnie Vincent Invasion, The Sky and responsible co-writing Journey hits "Wheel in the Sky", "Anytime", and "Winds of March" is coming to the Brickhouse to rock the house down. Venue is to take place on Saturday February 16th at 9:00PM. Mr. Fleischman will also be happy to sign any memorabilia brought to the event.

No cover, call or message us on Facebook to get table reservations today.