“WTMJ Saves Christmas” Original Radio Play (6:30pm)

Starring: Gene Mueller, Wayne Larrivee, Jeff Wagner

Join WTMJ Radio for the third annual “Holiday Radio Show” to benefit the Kids2Kids Christmas program with Kapco Metal Stamping. This is your chance to be a part of the live studio audience as WTMJ Radio records a Christmas themed radio show to air throughout the Holidays. For the first time WTMJ will present an original radio play: the staff of WTMJ decides to broadcast live form the North Pole on Christmas Eve only to find that Santa needs their help to save Christmas for the good boys and girls around the world.