Located within Turner Hall, a National Historic Landmark, Turner Hall Ballroom is the perfect backdrop to an eclectic mix of shows that welcomes all ideas, ages and cultures.
Turner Hall Ballroom
1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Events
Max Weinberg's Jukebox
I Prevail w/We Came As Romans, The Word Alive & Escape the Fate
The Strumbellas w/Noah Kahan
Los Sonidos Unidos : A Milwaukee Benefit Concert for Mexico and Puerto Ricoto
Donavon Frankenreiter w/Matt Grundy
Vintage Trouble w/Desi Valentine
Mary Chapin Carpenter w/ Emily Barker
Colors & Chords: Collections of Colonies of Bees, Rose of the West & Twin Brother (6pm)