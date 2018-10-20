Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Present: The Kraken’s Ball w/Sunspot, Hale O Malo & Ridire Quinn
Cactus Club 2496 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
We’re glad to announce our official Milwaukee Paranormal Conference after-party will be The Kraken’s Ball (following the tradition of our year 2 Raven’s Ball and year 3 Jabberwocky’s Ball) the night of October 20 at the Cactus Club.
We will have some amazing musicians and performers (TBA soon) and a costume contest inspired by creepy things that dwell in the oceans, lakes, and lagoons– think sea monsters, zombie pirates, killer mermaids, etc. Save the date and stay tuned for details!
Info
Cactus Club 2496 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Live Music/Performance