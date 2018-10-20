Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Present: The Kraken’s Ball w/Sunspot, Hale O Malo & Ridire Quinn

We’re glad to announce our official Milwaukee Paranormal Conference after-party will be The Kraken’s Ball (following the tradition of our year 2 Raven’s Ball and year 3 Jabberwocky’s Ball) the night of October 20 at the Cactus Club.

We will have some amazing musicians and performers (TBA soon) and a costume contest inspired by creepy things that dwell in the oceans, lakes, and lagoons– think sea monsters, zombie pirates, killer mermaids, etc. Save the date and stay tuned for details!