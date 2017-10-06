Cactus Club
2496 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2496 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Events
-
No No Yeah Okay w/Dashcam
-
Mix-It-Up w/Whips, Siren, B~Free, & Taj Raiden
-
Ryan Joseph Anderson w/Yahara & Vanity Plates
-
Barwork 5 Presents Fall Children Tour
-
MDC w/Elected Officials, Holy Shit! & Bad Grades
-
Crocodiles w/Saint Pe (Black Lips), Vincent Kircher (jaill) & Surgeons in Heat
-
Beet Street daytime outside party: Milo, Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas, Dogs Ecstasy, and Gas Station Sushi (12pm), Beet Street nighttime after party: Oozing Wound, Kia Rap Princess, Sex Scenes & guests (9pm)
-
Drag Queen Bingo Hosted by Ester Flonaze
-
Billy Dreamer w/Snailmate, Coolzey & WC Tank
-
The Obsessed w/Cobalt
-
Lydia Lunch & Weasel Walter - Brutal Measures w/Peeper & LePlay
-
Witchcryer w/Atalla & Galactic Hatchet