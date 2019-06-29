12th Annual Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party

Since opening in 2007, Burnhearts has slowly but steadily transformed into one of Milwaukee’s premier beer bars. Along the way, the Bayview Lounge’s owners have shown customers they like to party. The fancy free celebration of music, food, crafts and cheap beer locals have come to know as “Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party” will celebrate its 12th anniversary this summer. Live music includes Immortal Girlfriend, Shle Berry, Fuzzysurf, L’Resorts, Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations and SistaStrings.