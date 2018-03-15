12th Planet w/LUMBERJVCK & Phiso

12th Planet is the electronic music pioneer whose off-axis beats and subsonic frequencies orbit on the forefront of global bass culture. Recently named “Los Angeles dubstep god” by Rolling Stone, 12th Planet AKA John Dadzie and his influential label SMOG Records are widely credited for bringing the British movement stateside, and continue to be a crucial force in the evolution of electronic music. 12th Planet’s DJ sets now include a myriad of styles that reflect the current, diverse landscape of EDM music and continue to display his role as an essential tastemaker in the dance music world.