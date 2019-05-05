133rd Anniversary of the Bay View Tragedy
Historical Marker 275: Bay View's Rolling Mill S. Superior Street and E. Russell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
On the Fifth of May, 1886, thousands of Milwaukee workers marched peacefully on the huge Bay View Rolling Mills as part of a nationwide effort to bring about the 8-hour day. When the marchers were 200 yards away, the State Militia fired, killing seven. This was the bloodiest labor disturbance in Wisconsin's history and began a new struggle for a more humane workplace and just society.
