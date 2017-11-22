19th Annual "Nod to Bob" Dylan Tribute to benefit Hunger Task Force w/many performers
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
“Nod to Bob” is a tribute to one of the world’s all-time truly great songwriter’s – Mr. Bob Dylan. 2017 marks the 19th annual event, which doubles as a fundraiser for a fantastic cause – Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force. The night before Thanksgiving event features scores of great Milwaukee songwriter’s – in their own write – performing their best renditions of favorite Dylan gems. Early start time at 7pm sharp!
