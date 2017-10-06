Sipping one of the 10 tap beers poured fresh from the tavern’s new brass beer tower is just one of the pleasures you can expect when you stop by this Riverwest mainstay.Owner Jim Linneman’s unrelenting quest to promote live music in Milwaukee is ever present – from the newly expanded, yet intimate concert venue, to benefit shows and Wednesday’s regular open-mic night.The 106 year-old building has a relaxed, old-world charm that perfectly suits the laid-back nature of the neighborhood.
Linneman's Riverwest Inn
1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Events
-
Stereoactive w/Moth Light & Kinetic
-
Tower Avenue Band
-
Poet's Monday w/host Timothy Kloss & featured reader Jackie Endres (7:30-10:30pm)
-
Acoustic Open Stage w/feature William Seale (sign-up 8:30pm, start 9pm)
-
The Please Please Meto
-
Xposed 4Heads w/Mortgage Freeman & Scrimshaw
-
Tigernite w/Ahab's Ghost & She Rides Tigers
-
Acoustic Open Stage w/feature Travis Webb (sign-up 8:30pm, start 9pm)
-
Gloss Records presents: No/No record release w/Zed Kenzo, Dirty Dancing and Dashcam
-
R&B Coquettes
-
Acoustic Open Stage w/feature Chris Haise (sign-up 8:30pm, start 9pm)
-
Poet's Monday w/host Timothy Kloss & featured reader JoAnn Chang Halloween Show (7:30-10:30pm)to