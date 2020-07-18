1st Annual Together We Stand Celebration

Hello to everyone. As many of you know there is a lot going on in the world right now. Many protest and movements are actively happening across not just the country but the world. We have all been trying to do out parts together to be apart of the solution and not the problem.

I wanted to organize an event that brings people together in a positive way. We have seen different types of protest around the world. Some have been peaceful and many have been very violent. I personally support both forms of standing up for what you believe. This event is for everyone but even more so the ones who are hesitant and afraid to protest because of the violence associated with many of them. There are some people who have simply never attended a protest and are looking to do so. This is your opportunity to show your support.

I want this event to be a positive event where many people can come together and stand together. This will be an opportunity to share your stories to others who have not heard your story. This will give everyone with a voice and opportunity to be heard. We can cook out, listen to music, play games, talk to one another, listen to each other, all while showing our support to those affected by today's, the past and the future racial inequalities. For this event we will not be marching nor will we riot or become violent.

I have not yet set a location because I want to find a park/location where everything can take place. IF ANYONE WOULD LIKE TO VOLUNTEER AND HELP PLAN THIS WOULD BE GREATLY APPRECIATED. I would love to create T shirts for this event as well. I also dont know how many people will come out to show support and that may change the location as well. Please share this event and lets all be apart of the change and celebrate those who are choosing to stand together. Understand the date may change as well but as of now I would like to keep it July 18 or the 25th