Event time: 7pm

Cardinal Stritch University welcomes Gary Younge, author of Another Day in the Death of America: A Chronicle of Ten Short Lives, to the 2017 Kendall Lecture Series Thursday, October 26, at 7 p.m. A book signing and reception will follow Younge’s presentation. The events will be held in the Sister Camille Kliebhan Conference Center on the Stritch Campus, 6801 N. Yates Rd., Milwaukee.

Younge’s powerful book details the deaths of 10 young Americans as a result of gun violence on one day in 2013 and puts a human face on an issue affecting the Milwaukee metropolitan area, our state and nation. He received the 2017 J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize which recognizes excellence in nonfiction that exemplifies the literary grace and commitment to serious research and social concern, for his work.

Price: Free