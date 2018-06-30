The 2018 Canadian-American Association of Milwaukee 2018 Canada Day Party

June 30, 2018 4:00 p.m. Trivia contest at 5:00 p.m. Singing of O’ Canada to follow.

Three Lions Pub

4515 N OAKLAND AVE, MILWAUKEE, WI 53211

http://threelionspub.com/

All are welcome to join us at this annual event. You don’t have to be a member or Canadian to attend. No cover charge. Order off the menu. They are working on having poutine and Canadian beer for us! Butter tarts and other treat should be available. Canadian related attire is encouraged, so break out the hockey sweater, Blue Jays and Raptors shirts or stuff you bought for the winter Olympics and other red and white items. Look for the Canadian flags to find us.