If the accents of many of the servers and the huge British flag hanging on the wall don’t tip you to the allegiances of this welcoming pub, Three Lions’ menu will. In addition to burgers, wings and sandwiches, it’s filled with British comfort food staples like shepherd’s pie, Scotch eggs, fish and chips and, for a rich dessert, sticky toffee pudding. Soccer fans gather here for all major games (the pub opens early for big ones), and there’s entertainment many nights of the week, including trivia, live music and karaoke.
Three Lions Pub
4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
British