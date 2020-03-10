Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee

Illustration: Dave Zylstra
St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking days of the year, even when it falls—as it does this year—on a Tuesday. Since most of us can’t take the workday off, many activities have been scheduled for this weekend. The holiday offers other things to do aside from drinking green beer (whiskey?), including a taste of Irish food, music and dance. Don’t forget the St. Patrick’s Day Parade marching through Downtown starting at noon on Saturday, March 14, or the Shamrock Club Post-Parade Party at the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center (2133 W. Wisconsin Ave.) from 1-6 p.m.
All events are on Tuesday, March 17, unless otherwise noted.
Editor's Note: This article is part of our annual Spring Drink Guide.
1
A.J. O'Brady's Irish Pub & Grill (Menomonee Falls)N88 W16495 Main St., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051
The 10th annual St. Patrick's Weekend Festival runs March 13-17 with live music, dancing and family activities each day. Open at 6 a.m. on March 17 for breakfast and a special Irish menu, with Rebel Grace at 6 p.m.
2
Champion's Pub2417 N. Bartlett Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration & Family Reunion starts at 9 a.m. in a heated tent featuring Bette Champion’s Irish stew, free swag and surprises. The Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums perform at 4:45 p.m.
3
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
Doors open at 6 a.m. for a full Irish breakfast, door prizes, the Blessing of the Shamrock and 10 acts of music and dancing inside the pub and in a tent. A $5 cover charge goes to local charities.
4
Flannery's Bar and Restaurant425 E. Wells St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The annual green wing-eating contest starts at 4 p.m. FM 102/1 will be there from 6-8 p.m. with contests and ticket giveaways. Green Miller Lite will be available.
5
Hacienda Beer Co. (North Ave Taproom)2018 E North Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
On Saturday, March 14, get $10 green enchiladas plus a free lime Jarritos float with purchase.
6
Irish Block Party (Harp Irish Pub & Trinity Three Irish Pubs)113 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
On March 14, the Irish Intersection block party will start at 10 a.m. with two stages of live music, a caricaturist, giveaways, Trinity Irish Dancers at 2 p.m. and Irish food all day. The outdoor party continues on March 17 at with live music starting at 10 a.m., Trinity Irish Dancers at 6 p.m., Irish food and giveaways.
Trinity Three Irish Pubs 125 E. Juneau Ave. 414-278-7033 The Harp Irish Pub 113 E. Juneau Ave. 414-289-0700
7
Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh2311 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
On March 14, there will be live music and face painting from 3-5 p.m., plus $6 Irish coffees, $3 Powers Whiskey shots and brunch from 11-3 p.m.
8
J&B's Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill5230 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
On March 14, live music by Trevor Mihalski begins at 5 p.m. There will be Irish food, green beer, $6 Irish coffee and $3 shots of Jameson and Tullamore Dew.
9
Kelly's Bleachers5218 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Open at 6 a.m. with free breakfast from 7-8 a.m., free t-shirts for the first 100 patrons, DJs all day and night and Irish food specials like Reuben rolls, Irish stew, corned beef and Irish tater tots.
10
Landmark Lanes2220 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
On March 14, get $4 Tullamore Dew shots and $4 Guinness pints.
11
Lost Whale2151 S Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The bar will be transformed into Paddy’s Pub for the “It’s Always Sunny at Whale” pop-up with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”-themed trivia at 8 p.m. plus Tullamore Dew cocktail and canned wine specials.
12
Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin)14460 W. College Ave., Muskego, Wisconsin 53151
Doors open at 8 a.m. with music, dancing and events all day inside and outside: G&R from 9 a.m.-noon, The Acoustix from 1-5 p.m., Totally Neon from 2-6 p.m. and Ian Gould from 6:30-8:30 p.m. FM 102/1 will be present between noon and 2 p.m. with giveaways, plus Guinness promotions and Irish food all day from the kitchen and Matty’s food truck.
13
McBob's Pub & Grill4919 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Open at 8 a.m. with free Irish breakfast and live music. Bands include Three Pints Gone at 11 a.m., Horn Dogs at 3 p.m. and James Kiley with Thirst Degree at 8 p.m. Additionally, the band Tis plays March 14 at 5 p.m. and March 15 at noon.
14
McGillycuddy's1135 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Open at 10 a.m. on March 14 with Irish food served all day, Guinness and Jameson specials and giveaways.
15
Miller Time Pub509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The Shamrock Kick-off Party on Friday, March 13, from 5:30-11 p.m. is part of West Town’s St. Paddy’s Day festivities and includes green Miller Lite, $5 Boots of Saint Archer Gold and $5 Tito’s cocktails. The drink specials are also available on March 14 and 17.
16
Mo's Irish Pub (Downtown)142 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Open at 6 a.m. with Killarney Blarney at 10 a.m., McTavish at 2 p.m., Hearthfire at 7 p.m. and bagpipers and dancers throughout the day. Open at 8 a.m. on March 14 with Eric McKlassen at 10 a.m., Trinity Irish Dancers at 10 a.m., 3 and 6 p.m., Listening Party at 3 p.m. and Leahy’s Luck at 8 p.m.
17
Mo's Irish Pub (Wauwatosa)10842 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Open at 8 a.m. with Mark McCroft at 10 a.m., Leahy's Luck at 3 p.m., Trinity Irish Dancers at 6 p.m. and Derek Dyrne & Paddygrass at 7 p.m. Open at 10 a.m. on March 14 with Ryan McIntyre at 2 p.m., Trinity Irish Dancers at 5 and 7 p.m. and The Rhythm Kings at 9:30 p.m.
18
Moran's Pub912 Milwaukee Ave, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
The 24th annual St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration runs March 13-15 and 17 with a container bar, giveaways, Irish stew and Reubens, live music, bagpipers, dancing and a fundraiser. Open at 7 a.m. March 17 with traditional Irish music and Little Frankie and the Creeps at 6:30 p.m.
19
Motor Bar & Restaurant401 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
A Smokehouse Reuben with pastrami, sweet red cabbage kraut, smoked gouda and tomato and thyme aioli, as well as a Shamrock Sour cocktail with Jameson, are available throughout March.
20
Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill8933 S. 27th St., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
The 11th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party begins at 6 a.m. with menu specials like a full Irish breakfast and corned beef hash, Irish whiskey shot specials, plus a heated tent with live music: Ian Gould at 11 a.m., Bushwood at 2 p.m. and Clove at 6 p.m.
21
Nomad World Pub1401 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Open at 6 a.m., this pub features $1 Miller Lite taps until noon (or sold out), $3 Tullamore Dew shots, $5 Tully doubles and $5 Guinness pint and Tully shot special, plus corned beef sandwiches.
22
O'Connor's Perfect Pint8423 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Open at 6 a.m. with free breakfast starting at 7 a.m., free giveaways for the first 50 patrons, party tent opening at 9 a.m., corned beef, Guinness stew and Reuben soup available at 11 a.m., as well as music by Thirst Degree at noon and The Windy Kilts at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
23
O’Lydia’s Bar & Grill338 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Open at 6 a.m. with music and dancers all day: FM 102/1 from 9-11 a.m., Frogwater from noon-3 p.m., The Pubby’s from 3-6 p.m.
24
Paddy's Pub2339 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Celtic band Atlantic Wave will be playing from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. to celebrate “Paddy’s Day at Paddy’s Pub.”
25
Shorewood Shenanigans (Three Lions Pub, Camp Bar Shorewood and Milwuakee Brat House Shorewood)4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
The annual Shorewood Shenanigans party takes place on March 14 from noon-6 p.m. with two sections of Oakland Avenue closed off for music, food, family friendly activities and Trinity Irish Dancers in the street. A free shuttle will run between the two party locations.
Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave. 414-763-6992 Camp Bar Shorewood 4044 N. Oakland Ave. 414-962-5182 Milwaukee Brat House Shorewood 4022 N. Oakland Ave. 414-539-5826
26
Slim McGinn (Brookfield)14735 W. Lisbon Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53008
Open at 8 a.m. with free breakfast while supplies last and a prize to the first 50 people in the door, plus $9.50 green beer pitchers starting March 12.
27
Steny's Tavern & Grill800 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
From 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., drink and food specials include $1 off Guinness milk stout, Guinness stock ale, Jameson cocktails and Tully shots, $5 bomb shots and a menu with shepherd's pie, Reubens, Reuben rolls and Guinness beef stew.
28
The Outsider (Rooftop Bar at Kimpton Journeyman)310 E. Chicago St., 9th Floor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Warm up with $6 Irish coffees made with Clontarf Irish Whiskey, demerara syrup, coffee, heavy whipping cream and nutmeg.
29
The Pharmacy (Inside Crossroads Collective)2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
On March 14, get $6 Irish coffees, $6 Irish mules and $6 Paddy's punch.
30
Von Trier2235 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
On March 14, get $5 Guinness cans, $5 taps of HBH Freising Jagerbier, $6 Bloody Marys and $4 shots of Killepitch, Lemon Drops and Stolen X.
