Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee

× Expand Illustration: Dave Zylstra

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking days of the year, even when it falls—as it does this year—on a Tuesday. Since most of us can’t take the workday off, many activities have been scheduled for this weekend. The holiday offers other things to do aside from drinking green beer (whiskey?), including a taste of Irish food, music and dance. Don’t forget the St. Patrick’s Day Parade marching through Downtown starting at noon on Saturday, March 14, or the Shamrock Club Post-Parade Party at the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center (2133 W. Wisconsin Ave.) from 1-6 p.m.

All events are on Tuesday, March 17, unless otherwise noted.

Editor's Note: This article is part of our annual Spring Drink Guide. Read all of the articles in the guide here.

Show Route

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.

You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.

Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next