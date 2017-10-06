Kelly’s Bleachers on Bluemound seems to come to mind when you think of the Milwaukee Brewers. Not only because of its proximity to Miller Park (a Tiger Woods tee shot) but it’s association with opening day. It’s a big place on a busy corner with striped awnings and housed in a structure built during the Hoover administration. It boasts several rooms, a large horseshoe bar, and a larger room for bigger parties. Twenty-two televisions should keep you busy, along with pool tables, dart boards and the obligatory video games. Oh yeah, a 6-pound burger awaits the serious sports fan, if gluttony is considered a sport. It looks like something King Kong might nosh. If you can force this baby into your stomach, you get your picture on the wall, and probably a trip to the emergency room.
Kelly's Bleachers
5218 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
