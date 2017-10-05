The Harley-Davidson Museum restaurant is as architecturally impressive as the galleries. The dining room and the outdoor terrace boast serene views of the Menomonee River. The menu focuses on Wisconsin and the Midwest, including booyah, a soup thick as a stew and said to originate in Green Bay. Reuben potato pancakes are a creative starter. Entrées are homey fare like mac'n'cheese, meatloaf, pork chops, steak and BBQ ribs. Portions tend to be large. While the museum is recommended, Motor has a setting and food that are worthy of a visit, too. (Jeff Beutner)
Motor Bar & Restaurant
401 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Pizza, Sandwiches
Handicap access