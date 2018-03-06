Old Fashioneds are Back!

In our everlasting quest to find the perfect hangover cure, countless remedies have been attempted. Full-time technologist and part-time cocktail historian Martin Doudoroff explains on oldfashioned101.com that the original “cocktail” was a “hair-of-the-dog morning drink that tamed spirits with water, sugar and bitters.” When the term “cocktail” was co-opted to be synonymous with any and every mixed drink, the term “old fashioned” was bestowed upon this 17th century hangover cure.

Over the years, many iterations of this drink have come and gone. Wisconsin’s old fashioned of choice—made with brandy instead of whiskey—came about through Korbel Brandy’s involvement in the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. “Story has it that the Germans in Milwaukee took to Korbel in a big way,” John Dye, owner of Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, told Thrillist in 2015. “As the rest of the country was starting to turn to whiskey, Wisconsin turned to brandy.” Indeed, the brandy old fashioned has seen a resurgence over the last few years.

The Shepherd Express hosts Old Fashioned Fest on Friday, March 9, at the Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.), where the following list of 18 Wisconsin bars and restaurants will compete for the crown of Best Great Northern Distilling Whiskey Old Fashioned and Best Wollersheim Distillery Brandy Old Fashioned.

This event is currently sold out, but another Old Fashioned-themed event will be scheduled sometime soon. You can get on a list to be contacted as soon as tickets go on sale for our next Old Fashioned event by visiting shepherdexpress.com/oldfashionedevent.

