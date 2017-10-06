It used to be that a lot of Milwaukee restaurants looked like Kegel's Inn. And at least in decor, not much has changed since the place opened in 1933, with its dark wood and stained-glass gasthaus appearance. The menu offers German and American favorites. The prices are reasonable. (David Luhrssen)
Kegel's Inn
5901 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
American, Fish Fry