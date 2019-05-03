Cocktail Trail Dishes Out Deals at 24 Milwaukee Bars and Restaurants

Milwaukeeans, belly up to the bar! Cocktail Trail, a coupon book for specialty drinks compiled by the Shepherd Express, launches May 3. Featuring discounts at more than 20 Milwaukee bars and restaurants, Cocktail Trail offers coupons for free or buy-one-get-one drinks at participating establishments until May 2020.
To celebrate this one-of-a-kind discount book, the Shepherd Express is throwing a happy hour launch party at Fuel Café 5th Street on Friday, May 3 from 4-6 p.m. Cocktail Trail books are available for purchase throughout the event for $5 off the regular $25 purchase price. Plus, guests can enjoy specialty cocktails during the party to be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of three free Cocktail Trail books.
Participants featured in this year’s Cocktail Trail include: Twisted Path Distillery, Lost Whale, Boone & Crockett, Café Corazon, Kegel’s Inn, Milwaukee Sail Loft, ABV Social, Branded at the Iron Horse Hotel, Kindred on KK, Taylors, Ale Asylum Riverhouse, Black Sheep, Rumpus Room, Hi Hat Lounge, Casablanca, Central Standard, The Original, The Diplomat, Wicked Hop, Club Charlies, Goodkind, Bittercube, Crimson Club and Fuel Café 5th Street.
“Milwaukee’s interest in craft cocktails has never been higher, and through the Cocktail Trail book, we highlight local businesses that are giving craft cocktail enthusiasts new and fun spots to get their fix,” said Rachel Repetti, event coordinator for the Shepherd Express. “The Cocktail Trail will encourage the exploration of new bars and show patrons what passionate bartenders bring to the table.”
Cocktail Trail booklets are available for purchase for $25 online at shepstore.com and in select stores at MKE Home, Sparrow Collective and Beard MKE. Discounts from the Cocktail Trail are valid through May 2020.
See the full list of participants and what they are offering below.
Twisted Path Distillery2018 S 1st St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
COUPON: One free cocktail
Lost Whale2151 S Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
COUPON: One free house staple cocktail
Boone & Crockett818 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
COUPON: One free Old Forester or Korbel old fashioned
Cafe Corazon3129 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
COUPON: One free Good Land margarita (Good at all Café Corazón locations)
Kegel's Inn5901 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
COUPON: Buy one Nitro old fashioned, get one for your friend
Milwaukee Sail Loft649 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
COUPON: One free spiked margarita
ABV Social11200 W. Burleigh St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
COUPON: One free whiskey sour
Branded at the Iron Horse Hotel500 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
COUPON: One free old fashioned
Kindred on KK2535 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
COUPON: One free drink from our menu
Taylor's795 N. Jefferson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
COUPON: One free craft cocktail from our menu
Ale Asylum Riverhouse1110 N. Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
COUPON: One free Wisconsin old fashioned or featured tiki drink
Black Sheep MKE216 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
COUPON: One free Manhattan, house wine or sangria
The Rumpus Room1030 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
COUPON: Buy one get one free old fashioned
Hi Hat Lounge1701 N. Arlington Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
COUPON: Buy one get one free signature cocktail
Casablanca728 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
COUPON: One free red sangria
Central Standard Craft Distillery613 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
COUPON: One free cocktail
The Original2498 N Bartlett Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
COUPON: One free Brokers gimlet or Plantation 3-star daiquiri
The Diplomat815 E. Brady St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
COUPON: One free Manhattan Express
The Wicked Hop345 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
COUPON: Buy one get one free Mil-mosa
Club Charlies320 E. Menomonee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
COUPON: One free Smirnoff Mule
Bittercube Bar & Bazaar4828 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210
COUPON: One free seasonal tonic or mule
Fuel Cafe (5th St.)630 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
COUPON: One free Blueberry Rishi Collins
The Crimson Club7211 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
COUPON: Buy one get one free signature drink
