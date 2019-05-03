Cocktail Trail Dishes Out Deals at 24 Milwaukee Bars and Restaurants

Milwaukeeans, belly up to the bar! Cocktail Trail, a coupon book for specialty drinks compiled by the Shepherd Express, launches May 3. Featuring discounts at more than 20 Milwaukee bars and restaurants, Cocktail Trail offers coupons for free or buy-one-get-one drinks at participating establishments until May 2020.

To celebrate this one-of-a-kind discount book, the Shepherd Express is throwing a happy hour launch party at Fuel Café 5th Street on Friday, May 3 from 4-6 p.m. Cocktail Trail books are available for purchase throughout the event for $5 off the regular $25 purchase price. Plus, guests can enjoy specialty cocktails during the party to be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of three free Cocktail Trail books.

Participants featured in this year’s Cocktail Trail include: Twisted Path Distillery, Lost Whale, Boone & Crockett, Café Corazon, Kegel’s Inn, Milwaukee Sail Loft, ABV Social, Branded at the Iron Horse Hotel, Kindred on KK, Taylors, Ale Asylum Riverhouse, Black Sheep, Rumpus Room, Hi Hat Lounge, Casablanca, Central Standard, The Original, The Diplomat, Wicked Hop, Club Charlies, Goodkind, Bittercube, Crimson Club and Fuel Café 5th Street.

“Milwaukee’s interest in craft cocktails has never been higher, and through the Cocktail Trail book, we highlight local businesses that are giving craft cocktail enthusiasts new and fun spots to get their fix,” said Rachel Repetti, event coordinator for the Shepherd Express. “The Cocktail Trail will encourage the exploration of new bars and show patrons what passionate bartenders bring to the table.”

Cocktail Trail booklets are available for purchase for $25 online at shepstore.com and in select stores at MKE Home, Sparrow Collective and Beard MKE. Discounts from the Cocktail Trail are valid through May 2020.

See the full list of participants and what they are offering below.

