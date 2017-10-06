Café Corazon is a cozy little spot on a quiet Riverwest street. The simple menu mainly offers Mexican fare. Meat fillings for tacos, burritos and enchiladas include chicken, chorizo, carne asada and mechada, a Venezuelan-style pulled beef. Vegetarians have options, too, including soy chorizo. The star of the menu has to be the blue mussels, an interesting version incorporating chorizo and jalapeños. Café Corazon serves a weekend brunch. (Jeff Beutner)
Café Corazon (Milwaukee)
3129 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Brunch, Mexican