Outdoor Dining

Warm Welcome at Cafe La Scala
On the eastern edge of Milwaukee’s trendy Third Ward, practically at the front gates of the Summerfest grounds, Cafe La Scala has been quietly turning out Italian favorites at budget-friendly prices for several years. Although more
May 14, 2014 1:19 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Cafe Benelux
Café Benelux & Market is an excellent place to relax over a warm café latte in the morning or enjoy evening dinner and drinks with friends. Inspired by the European region that includes Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, the café... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
New songs from Ghostface, Method Man and Redman
A great day for new song leaks. First Method Man and Redman drop a long overdue new song, and it sounds like it was preserved in amber from 2000 (in a good way), and then Ghostface of all people emerges with a song that addresses the Rihanna/Chris.. more
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders (Yaffa)
Whenwe reviewed Yaffa (106 W. Wells St.) in January, the Mediterraneanrestaurant was only open for dinner. Now that summer has arrived,weekday lunches have returned. Yaffa’s outdoor deck, located directlyon the RiverWalk, provides a pleasant lunc... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Short Orders (Koppa's Farwell Foods)
Fulbeli Deli, Koppa's Farwell Foods, Dining Out more
May 10, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Short Order 1 Comments