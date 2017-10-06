The slightest murmuring of summer breeze ensures one thing—business in the open-aired excellence of Taylor’s will be booming. This East Town mainstay continues to be the stylish, go-to guy for warm weather security, complete with live DJs, a dedicated staff and one of the best vantage points on the square. Milwaukee wouldn’t want to kick back a cocktail any other way.
Taylor's
795 N. Jefferson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
