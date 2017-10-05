The Third Ward continues to sprout new places to eat and drink, including Club Charlies (320 E. Menomonee St.) just to the west of Kafevino. Charlies is more of a bar, sporting three booths and a pair of electronic dart machines, but it also has a kitchen that offers sandwiches, a weekend brunch and a few steaks. The décor is basic black, from the wooden bar front to the granite tabletops. The sandwiches run from $6-$10 and include a mountain of fries. You’ll also find burgers, Reubens, Philly cheese steak, grilled chicken, a veggie sandwich and two salads. The steaks are a bone-in rib-eye and a New York strip, both priced at $27.95. Weekdays have a $6 lunch menu with items like a trio of pulled pork sliders and a Waldorf chicken salad sandwich. All lunch items include fries. Daily specials include “Taco Day” Tuesday, $8.99 beef filet on Wednesday, a Thursday mystery special, and a Friday fish fry. The place is not large, but it has a pleasant staff and a congenial bar. Theaters are located just around the corner.
Club Charlies
320 E. Menomonee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Fish Fry, Sandwiches