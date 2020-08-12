Downtown Milwaukee Dining Guide

Milwaukee became a leading city in the foodie movement during the past 15 years with plentiful farm-to-table and locally sourced options joining an increasingly diverse array of ethnic restaurants.
As of July 2, the City of Milwaukee moved into Phase Four of its COVID-19 reopening plan, meaning bars and restaurants can now operate at 50% capacity. A new City of Milwaukee ordinance mandates that any person 3 years old and up should be masked when in public. Many restaurants had already put social distancing and safety precautions in place, including one-time use menus, and indoor and outdoor tables spaced 6 feet or more apart.
Below is a guide to bars and restaurants near the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., the site for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Before visiting, it’s a good idea to call these establishments to inquire about social distancing procedures.
AJ Bombers1247 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
AJ Bombers, one of Milwaukee’s most popular hamburger joints, is known for its burgers, shelled peanuts and kitschy décor.
Outdoor seating: No
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
2
Aloha Pokē220 E Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Hawaiian restaurant offering authentic seafood flavors and more.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
3
Amilinda315 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Amilinda, which specializes in Spanish and Portuguese-inspired cuisine, is currently open for takeout and curbside pickup orders. The restaurant plans to open for in-house dining in August.
Outdoor Seating: No
Hours: 4 p.m-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
4
Bavette La Boucherie330 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Contemporary butcher shop and cafe offering sustainable meats, plus a daily lunch and dinner menu.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
5
Benihana
This sushi restaurant and Japanese steakhouse provides guests with a unique experience—food is prepared on steel grills right in front of them.
Outdoor Seating: No
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Friday, 4-10 p.m. Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.
6
Best Place @ the Historic Pabst Brewery901 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Best Place, which originally housed The Pabst Brewing Company’s corporate offices and an area for hospitality, includes a beer hall, gift shop, a brewery tour center, two courtyards and a coffee shop. Currently, every area of Best Place is closed except for the coffee shop, which celebrated its reopening July 3.
Patio: Yes
7
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria249 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Airy, energetic outlet offering an array of global eats plus bowls, salads and more than 160 tequilas.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
8
Buck Bradley's Saloon & Eatery1019 N. Old World 3rd St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Buck Bradley’s, known for having the longest bar in Wisconsin, features pub grub such as onion rings and nachos, along with burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads and a brunch menu.
Outdoor seating: yes
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
9
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A family-owned and operated establishment is dedicated to providing guests with an enjoyable dining experience in a comfortable atmosphere.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
10
Café Benelux346 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The sister restaurant of Café Hollander and Café Centraal, Café Benelux specializes in cuisine from the Benelux region of Europe (Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands) and features an extensive beer menu.
Outdoor seating: Yes
Hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Brunch served from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
11
Café Calatrava (Milwaukee Art Museum)700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Outdoor Seating: No
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when the Milwaukee Art Museum is open.
12
Café at the Plaza (Plaza Hotel)1007 N. Cass St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The café in Milwaukee’s historic art deco hotel is currently offering carryout menu items only. Orders can be placed through the café’s website.
Outdoor seating: Yes
Hours: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
13
Camino434 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Unfussy neighborhood eatery and bar serving American pub grub, burgers and craft beers.
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
14
Capital Grille310 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This national chain steakhouse is also known for its fresh seafood and excellent wine list.
Outdoor seating: No
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, 5-11 p.m. Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Sunday.
15
Captain Pabst Pilot House1037 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Built in 1872, Captain Pabst Pilot House started off as Milwaukee’s First German Methodist Church. After two years of renovations, Pabst reopened the church in 2017 as the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom. The church now served as a pilot house brewery, creating new and unique beers in the basement, while the taproom on the second floor was used as a music venue, restaurant and hosted brewery tours.
Patio: Yes
Hours: 2-9 p.m. Friday, 12-9 p.m. Saturday, 12-7 p.m. Sunday.
16
Carson's Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue of Milwaukee (In The Moderne)301 W Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
With locations in Milwaukee, Chicago and Deerfield, Ill., the family-owned Carson’s has been serving steaks and its signature barbecue since 1977.
17
Club Charlies320 E. Menomonee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Delightful neighborhood bar and restaurant offering a variety of drinks and pub fare in Catalano Square. Patio seating only available at this time.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.
18
Colectivo Coffee (Third Ward)223 E St Paul, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Local coffee-chain Colectivo offers signature coffee and espresso drinks, bakery, sandwiches, and a breakfast menu.
Outdoor seating: yes
Hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
19
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
This cozy pub serves up traditional Irish food and brews in a warm atmosphere.
Outdoor seating: yes
Restaurant Hours: 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Bar Hours: 3 p.m.-midnight Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday.
20
DanDan360 E. Erie, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Chinese plates of dim sum, noodles, stir-fries and more, doled out in a happening dining room.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday.
21
Elsa's on the Park833 N. Jefferson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Since 1980, this cosmopolitan lounge in the heart of Milwaukee on Cathedral Square Park has been serving up creative cocktails and American comfort food such as burgers and nachos.
Outdoor seating: No
Hours: 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday through Friday, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
22
Five O'Clock Steakhouse2416 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
The Five O’Clock Steakhouse was one of the reasons cited when Forbes named Milwaukee as America’s Best Place to Visit in 2020. The pandemic may have reduced tourism, but the venerable supper club with its Swing Era vibe continues to serve some of the city’s best steaks and chops.
Patio: No
23
FreshFin Poké (Third Ward)316 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Locally owned and operated seafood group featuring signature bowls and several healthier options.
24
Glass + Griddle1130 N. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
One of Milwaukee’s newest beer halls, Glass + Griddle features a menu with creative eats and an ever-changing craft beer lineup.
Patio: Yes
25
Good City Brewing (Deer District)333 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Good City Brewing is a local craft brewery focused on lasting friendships, a love of great beer, taking risks and a commitment to seeking the good of Milwaukee. Their menu features a great selection of local brews and affordable pub food.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
26
Jackson's Blue Ribbon Pub (Deer District)1203 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Jackson’s Blue Ribbon, nestled within the historical Pabst Brewery complex, features pub fare such as chicken wings, burger sliders and pizza, and regularly hosts events including trivia on the patio.
Patio: Yes
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to Close Friday, 1 p.m. to Close Saturday, 1-8 p.m. Sunday.
27
Kanpai Izakaya (Carry-out Only)
Sleek, modern Japanese restaurant/cocktail spot putting spins on sushi and Pan-Asian small plates.
Hours: 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
28
Lucky Ginger221 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Asian restaurant and takeaway outlet with Thai, Japanese, Lao and Vietnamese dishes on the menu.
Outdoor Seating: No
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-10 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 4-9 p.m. Sunday.
29
Mader's1041 N. Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Milwaukee’s oldest restaurant opened a new beer garden and continues to offer hearty German fare such as sauerbraten, schnitzel and giant pretzels.
Outdoor seating: Yes
30
Mason Street Grill (In Pfister Hotel)425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Mason Street Grill’s classic American fare includes steaks, sandwiches and richly extravagant desserts.
Outdoor seating: Yes
Hours: 4-9 p.m. daily
31
Merriment Social240 E. Pittsburgh Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Open-air, urban-chic spot for globally influenced New American comfort food, plus beer, wine and cocktails.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-9 p.m. Sunday.
32
Milwaukee Ale House233 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Microbrewery and restaurant on the Milwaukee River offering house beers, live music and patio seating.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Friday, 12-8 p.m. Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday.
33
Milwaukee Brat House (Downtown)1013 Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Perhaps the most quintessentially Milwaukee restaurant in the city, the Brat House serves many variations of—you guessed it—bratwurst, along with other American pub cuisine.
Outdoor seating: Yes
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
34
Milwaukee Public Market400 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Modeled after Seattle’s Public Market, the Milwaukee Public Market boasts a number of locally owned food and merchant vendors plus a second floor eating area. Masks are now required for building entrance.
Outdoor seating: Yes
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
35
Mo's... A Place for Steaks720 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
This upscale steak and seafood restaurant also offers delectable desserts and elegant cocktails.
Outdoor Seating: No
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (lounge open until 11 p.m.).
36
Oak Barrel Public House1033 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Pub specializing in artisan pizzas, smash burgers, tacos and sandwiches. The bar features a wide assortment of craft beers and whiskeys.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Sunday.
37
Onesto221 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Onesto (Italian for “honest”) serves locally sourced and modern Italian cuisine and offers an extensive wine list, along with decadent desserts and an espresso bar.
Patio: Yes
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
38
O’Lydia’s Bar & Grill338 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Irish pub in a historic building offering weekly food specials, regional beers and TVs showing sports.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
39
Points East Pub1501 N. Jackson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This unpretentious pub is known for its chicken wings with savory sauces and Friday night fish fry.
Outdoor seating: No
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m.- 8:15 p.m. Sunday, curbside delivery only.
40
Rare Steakhouse833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A fancy steakhouse with an old-school vibe serving classy cuts side sides paired with fine wines.
Outdoor Seating: No
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday
41
Riverfront Pizzeria509 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Light-filled, trendy waterfront tavern and bistro with lots of windows and casual Italian fare.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
42
Rodizio Grill777 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Outpost of a Brazilian steakhouse chain offering skewered meats carved tableside plus a salad bar.
Outdoor Seating: No
Hours: 4:30-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4:30-10 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
43
Sanford1547 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Sanford, which has been serving its high-end New American cuisine to Milwaukeeans for three decades, is currently open for curbside pickup only.
Outdoor seating: no
Hours: 5:30-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
44
Screaming Tuna106 W. Seeboth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Casual Asian-fusion bistro offering sushi, seafood and steak plus skyline views, wine and cocktails.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 4:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 4:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
45
Smoke Shack332 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Slow-smoked barbeque and scratch handmade sides available for brunch, lunch and dinner.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
46
Sweet Diner239 E Chicago St #103, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Hip spot for breakfast and lunch classics plus coffee and cocktails in an understated modern environment.
Outdoor Seating: No
Hours: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
47
Swingin' Door Exchange Saloon & Eatery219 E. Michigan Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Located in the historic Mackie Building, the Swingin’ Door serves American comfort food in a vintage saloon environment.
Outdoor seating: yes
Kitchen Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
48
The Harp Irish Pub113 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This popular Milwaukee pub offers Milwaukee River views from its wooden deck, plenty of Irish brews, and menu items such as cheese curds, burgers and chicken wings.
Outdoor seating: Yes
Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
49
The King and I830 Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Named after the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, The King and I serves up authentic Thai dishes such as coconut shrimp, Tom Yum soup and vegetable tempura.
Outdoor seating: No
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
50
The Knick (Knickerbocker Hotel)1030 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This New American restaurant, located in the classy Knickerbocker Hotel, features sandwiches, fresh seafood and a patio overlooking scenic parks near Lake Michigan.
Patio: Yes
Hours: 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
51
The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill1134 N Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Although the Bucks and Brewers seasons had temporarily been halted, Fiserv Plaza’s sports bar reopened in June, serving up bar favorites such as cheese curds, chili cheese fries, nachos, and chips and salsa. Curbside pickup is available.
Outdoor seating: Yes
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
52
The Yard at The Iron Horse Hotel500 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Enjoy cocktails, cheese curds, or a fish fry at The Yard, the Iron Horse’s spacious and comfortable outdoor lounge beneath the Sixth Street Viaduct. (Note: the hotel’s two other restaurants and pubs, Ash Hearth & Bar and Branded, are currently closed).
Patio: Yes
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
53
Third Coast Provisions724 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Contemporary oyster bar and eatery specializing in seafood paired with cocktails and beer.
Outdoor Seating: No
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Sunday.
54
Tre Rivali (In Kimpton Journeyman Hotel)200 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
With warm ambience (including striking floor tiles) Mediterranean restaurant Tre Rivali features fresh cuisine cooked over a woodburning oven and grill and several dining areas including a café, lounge, private dining area and sidewalk patio.
Patio: Yes
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
55
Victor's
The popular and longstanding nightclub offers classy cocktails and food and drink specials daily.
Outdoor seating: Yes
Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
56
Ward's House of Prime (Downtown)540 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The East Town steakhouse is known for its high-end entrees served at reasonable prices in an atmosphere that’s upscale yet relaxed. Ward’s succulent prime rib was named by “Food Paradise” as “The Best in the USA.”
Outdoor Seating: No
Hours: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
57
Who's on Third1007 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Sports bar located just one block from Fiserv Forum, featuring a menu of pub food and known for their famous wings.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Sunday.
58
Zarletti741 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Enjoy a Northern Italian menu featuring signature dishes, homemade soups, pastas and desserts. The bar also features highly sought after and limited format wines.
Outdoor Seating: Yes
Hours: 4-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 4-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
