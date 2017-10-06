This high-end chain sets the standard for dry-aged steaks and fresh seafood. Maine lobsters run as large as 5 pounds. The fine setting includes dark woodwork and service that attends to every need. Steaks rank with the best locally. No detail is too small, whether the heirloom tomatoes on the fresh mozzarella salad or the Courvoisier cognac cream on the steak au poivre. (Jeff Beutner)
Capital Grille
310 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Seafood