Milwaukee's 13th Annual Downtown Dining Week is a Beast of a Feast

“This year’s diverse lineup includes a variety of fresh new restaurants as well as returning favorites,” remarks Beth Weirick, CEO of Downtown Milwaukee’s BID #21. “Offering both lunch and dinner options, Downtown residents and guests can get a taste of Milwaukee’s flavor at any time of day.” BID (Business Improvement District) #21 started Downtown Dining Week in 2006 in an effort to familiarize Milwaukee-area residents and out-of-town visitors alike about the fine ingesting and imbibing businesses the city’s Downtown area has to offer.

Diners at participating restaurants (see accompanying list) will also have the option to donate to Key to Change—an initiative created by BID #21 in an effort to cure chronic homelessness in our community. Indeed, since its launch just eight months ago, it has raised more than $16,000—to which Dining Week restaurants have already added $4,000 in their own donations. Specially priced menu options for this eight-day feast include lunches for $12.50 and dinners for $25-$35. Four lucky diners will be awarded $450 in dining certificates. Downtown Dining Week runs May 31-June 7.

Show Route

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.

You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.

Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next