Milwaukee's 13th Annual Downtown Dining Week is a Beast of a Feast
“This year’s diverse lineup includes a variety of fresh new restaurants as well as returning favorites,” remarks Beth Weirick, CEO of Downtown Milwaukee’s BID #21. “Offering both lunch and dinner options, Downtown residents and guests can get a taste of Milwaukee’s flavor at any time of day.” BID (Business Improvement District) #21 started Downtown Dining Week in 2006 in an effort to familiarize Milwaukee-area residents and out-of-town visitors alike about the fine ingesting and imbibing businesses the city’s Downtown area has to offer.
Diners at participating restaurants (see accompanying list) will also have the option to donate to Key to Change—an initiative created by BID #21 in an effort to cure chronic homelessness in our community. Indeed, since its launch just eight months ago, it has raised more than $16,000—to which Dining Week restaurants have already added $4,000 in their own donations. Specially priced menu options for this eight-day feast include lunches for $12.50 and dinners for $25-$35. Four lucky diners will be awarded $450 in dining certificates. Downtown Dining Week runs May 31-June 7.
Ale Asylum Riverhouse1110 N. Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Benihana
This nationwide chain offers Japanese tableside cooking by acrobatic chefs. Those not in the mood for a performance will find tempura appetizers and a sushi bar with modest prices. Steaks, from the raw sashimi appetizer to the tenderloins, are wel...
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria249 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Brass Alley1023 N. Old World Third St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Brunch800 N Plankinton Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Café at the Pfister424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Afternoon tea in England calls to mind white tablecloths, gleaming silverware, paper-thin china and a tiered stand with savories and pastries. Such is the high tea offered in the ornate lobby bar of the Pfister Hotel ...
Cantina1110 N. Old World Third St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The short-lived Matador Taco + Tequila Bar space has been purchased by The Who’s on Third Group and re-opened as Cantina. The concept is essentially the same, with a Tex-Mex menu of tacos, burritos and tequila-based drinks.
Capital Grille310 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This high-end chain sets the standard for dry-aged steaks and fresh seafood. Maine lobsters run as large as 5 pounds. The fine setting includes dark woodwork and service that attends to every need. Steaks rank with the best locally. No detail is t...
Carson's Milwaukee301 W Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
This is a new outpost of a venerated Chicago classic. Barbecue ribs and aged steaks are the specialty. The ribs are properly smoked and the meat sticks to the bone. The steaks are succulent, though red meat is not the only thing worth ordering. Gr...
Club Charlies320 E. Menomonee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
...The décor is basic black, from the wooden bar front to the granite tabletops. The sandwiches run from $6-$10 and include a mountain of fries....
Doc's Commerce Smokehouse754 N 4th St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Smoke. Spice. Time. Those are the three must-have ingredients to meat preparation—at least according to Brent Brashier, founder of the Doc’s Smokehouse restaurants, a growing presence in the Midwest. “We never sauce meat in the kitchen,” Brashier...
Flannery's Bar and Restaurant425 E. Wells St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Laid-back Irish pub with a familiar bar menu, draft beer, big Bloody Marys & single-malt whiskeys.
Kanpai
The elaborate wood sushi bar is an attraction in itself. So is the sushi. The signature rolls are elaborate presentations. Try the belly of hamachi or yellowtail. This is a sister restaurant to Brookfield’s Wasabi and the menu follows the ...
Kil@wat139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
With its serene, uncluttered, luxurious decor, Kil@wat is the star of the InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel. The menu is on the edge of current trends, concentrating on top ingredients with hints of Europe and Asia. For a starter try the trio of tu...
Louise's801 N. Jefferson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Louise's was probably the first restaurant of its kind in Milwaukee--the sort of place with an interior so swank that you'd never guess it was part of a national chain. The lively atmosphere and exposed kitchen combine with a menu featuring speci...
Mader's1041 N. Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
In 1902, an ambitious young man from Germany, Charles Mader, poured every penny he had into a restaurant in Milwaukee. Though it moved (once) since, Mader’s has not only been a Milwaukee landmark and cultural cornerstone but can boast a national ...
Mason Street Grill425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The latest venue at the Pfister Hotel features a casual setting, a bar room with a fireplace, a dining room and a marble counter where patrons are able to watch the chefs at work. The menu includes excellent steaks, fresh seafood and a fine onion ...
Mi-key's811 N. Jefferson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Located in Cathedral Square Park, Mi-key's is a great place for barbecue and happy hour value. It's also the perfect spot for dinner with a lively bar, interactive bar games and other entertainment. They have a wide variety of meats from the s...
Milwaukee ChopHouse509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
This upscale steakhouse has the meat to match the prices, from the veal chop to the bone-in-ribeye steak. The range of items includes seafood and rotisserie. Appetizers and side items also shine, whether ahi tuna or grilled asparagus. Valet parkin...
Mo's... A Place for Steaks720 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
This is the original Mo's, which now has outposts in Indianapolis and Houston. The prices and setting are upscale. Start with a retro wedge of salad, then move on to bacon-wrapped sea scallops and an MC Alpine for an entree. Surf and turf combine...
Oak Barrel Public House1033 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
A pub and restaurant has opened in the former Giovanni’s on Old World Third Street. Oak Barrel Public House is the third restaurant on that stretch of Third Street for owner Bobby Wiltgen, who also runs Who’s on Third and Cantina. The space has ...
Onesto221 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Milwaukee’s Third Ward has a new place for great Italian food. Onesto, which means “honest” in Italian, opened in 2014 and has been putting out honestly good food ever since. Fresh and tasty food is the name of the game here. House-made ricotta ...
Pastiche Bistro (Hotel Metro)411 E. Mason Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Pastiche Bistro offers a fine, mostly French menu. Order some wine and begin with onion soup, then perhaps a salade Nicoise. For an entree, perhaps opt for lamb navarin, halibut with capers or steak frites.
Pier 106 Seafood Tavern106 W Wells St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Nautically themed bistro with riverfront patio seating & a menu of seafood & regional dishes.
Rare Steakhouse833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
It was immediately apparent that customer service is as important at Rare as the food in providing an ultra-fine dining experience. Rare’s atmosphere has an elegant and sophisticated look. The wine list is as impressive as the service. The menu ...
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery740 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
It's a national chain that plays well in Milwaukee. All beer is brewed on site.
SafeHouse Restaurant779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The name is House—Safe House. Whether you prefer your martini shaken or stirred, Safe House offers the perfect venue for your inner spy.
Smoke Shack332 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Simply walking into the small, rustically designed restaurant and breathing in deeply, catching the smoky, oaky smell of slow-cooked meats, is enough to make oneâ€™s mouth water in anticipation. So much of great barbecue is about texture, and both...
Swig217 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Swig's front is open-air on warm days, with an intimate bar and a dining room with warm wood tones. The menu offers sandwiches for lunch as well as salads, entrees and “small plates," the international version of tapas ...
The Knick1030 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
...The menu includes appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees. Breakfast is served daily and dinners offer a wide entree selection. The menu is updated periodically and dabbles with Mediterranean and Asian ingredients
The Loaded Slate1137 N Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bustling late-night nook serving up cocktails, beer & sandwiches in a low-lit, easygoing setting.
The Pub Club1103 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The Rumpus Room1030 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Third Coast Provisions724 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Seafood is the focus of the menu, which includes selections from a raw bar on the lower level of the restaurant. Diners looking for a special night out will enjoy the posh, glittering interior full of gold leaf-flecked mirrors, silver wall ...
Vagabond1122 N. Edison St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Ward's House of Prime540 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The bar, situated in a room with a soaring ceiling, has a great wine selection and a select list of scotch and cognac. Prime rib is the specialty, but chicken, lamb and seafood are served as well. The bar has its own menu, featuring lighter fare. ...
Water Street Brewery1101 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Milwaukee's first brew pub opened on Water Street in 1987. The crowds still come for the hearty sandwiches, salads, pretzels and sausage platters. The walls are lined with Wisconsin beer memorabilia. Entrees start with salads and move upscale to b...
Who's on Third1007 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Zarletti741 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Zarletti is an excellent Italian restaurant. The panini served at lunch are simply the best. The dinnertime pastas are compelling, but try the dreamy (if pricey) osso bucco. It rarely gets any better. (Jeff Beutner)
