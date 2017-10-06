Dine under a splendid wrought-iron chandelier near a suit of medieval armor and drink German beer from a ceramic mug—this is the Mader's experience. At the menu's heart are the German specialties that made Mader's famous, including sauerbraten, schnitzel and sausages made by neighboring Usinger's. Dinner prices tend to be high. Lunch offers the same quality for lower prices. (Jeff Beutner)
Mader's
1041 N. Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
