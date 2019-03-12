Where to Drink Near the Fiserv Forum

The young Fiserv Forum has been a generally well-received addition to Downtown and is sparking some of the revitalization that everyone hoped for. Throngs of people head to games, concerts and other events at the arena and adjoining entertainment block, and many are looking for places to get a drink beforehand. Next time you're thirsty, head to one of these bars and restaurants within a two-block radius of the Fiserv. This spring, two more places will open in the area, Drink Wisconsinbly and The MECCA.

