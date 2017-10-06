This classy take on a sports food bar offers a variety of lunch and dinner foods as well as breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Here you’ll find everyone’s favorite bar food classics as well as some of their own unique creations such as Gold Fever wings. Topped off with friendly faces and a welcoming atmosphere, Buck Bradley’s is the perfect place to grab a drink after work or to catch the game with friends.
Buck Bradley's
1019 N. Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Fish Fry