For a good value during tough times, it is hard to beat the lunch at Old German Beer Hall (1009 N. Old World Third St.). This is a charmer of a bar located near Usinger’s and the Bradley Center. The beers are all on tap, with Hofbraus from Bavaria and a custom-brewed Weissgerber amber. Sizes are 0.3, 0.5 and a full liter. The glass liter mug is big and heavy, so drink fast. The $5 lunch special is any sausage on the menu with a side dish and a small beer of choice. The sausages are all Usinger products; the Weissgerber bratwurst is a smoked Nurnberger brat and offers exceptional flavor. Recently some new items have been added to the menu, moving it beyond beer, wurst and pretzels. Now there is a pork shank, Reuben rolls and even a chili made with three different types of brats. You can also enjoy some German surf & turf: a piece of Hofbrau-battered cod with a Weissgerber brat accompanied by fries, slaw and rye bread. Service is very casual. Get your own dining implements and grab a seat at the long bar or one of the communal tables.
Old German Beer Hall
1009 N. Old World Third St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
