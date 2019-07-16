German Breakfast at the Old Beer Hall

× Expand Bavarian Breakfast at Old German Beer Hall (1009 N. Old World Third St.)

International morning fare remains relatively rare in Milwaukee restaurants, but Old German Beer Hall (1009 N. Old World Third St.) fills the gap. Their weekend Bavarian breakfast menu includes options served 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gebratene bauernteller (farmer skillet) could be viewed as a Teutonic hoffel poffel: scrambled eggs, green bell pepper, white onion and chunks of Weissberger smoked bratwurst piled over diced potatoes, blanketed by a melted layer of muenster cheese ($11). Available seasonally, a scoop of chili becomes an option to complement the already walloping entrée, but a house curry sauce works a sweetly tangy wonder on it as well.

You can’t go back to a McMuffin after trying the Beer Hall’s pretzel bun breakfast sandwich stuffed with a brat patty, eggs and muenster ($8). Still hungry? There’s a smaller pretzel, served hot with a sweet brown mustard ($2). Those insistent on indulging their sweet tooth will find succor from an order of Belgian waffles laden with seasonal fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream, with Usinger bacon on the side ($11). Naturally, the beer menu is long, but if it’s too early in the day for your taste, Sprecher root beer is on tap.