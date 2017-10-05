This is the original Mo's, which now has outposts in Indianapolis and Houston. The prices and setting are upscale. Start with a retro wedge of salad, then move on to bacon-wrapped sea scallops and an MC Alpine for an entrée. Surf and turf combines rib-eye with an Australian lobster tail—all for a mere $110. Sides are extra. (Jeff Beutner)
Mo's... A Place for Steaks
720 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Seafood