This nationwide chain offers Japanese tableside cooking by acrobatic chefs. Those not in the mood for a performance will find tempura appetizers and a sushi bar with modest prices. Steaks, from the raw sashimi appetizer to the tenderloins, are well marbled and tender. Dinners are comprehensive, including everything from an appetizer to dessert. (Jeff Beutner)
Benihana
850 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Japanese, Sushi