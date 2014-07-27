Benihana
Seminar With World’s Stage
Myexperiences with formal writing workshops have not been good. My impression ofthem as being mindless breeding grounds for writers who all kind of sound alikemay not be terribly flattering, but Theresa Rebeck’s impression is considerablyworse.. more
Jul 27, 2014 9:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brace Yourself: Downtown Dining Week Returns in June
Downtown Dining Week will return for a ninth year from June 5-12. Forty restaurants will participate, each offering special three-course menus during the eight day rush. Prices have gone up a bit this year, though at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $3.. more
Apr 4, 2014 5:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Three Other Sisters
Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sushi Step by Step
Benihana may be internationally known for theatrical teppanyakifavorites like the steaming onion choo-choo train and the ol’ eggshellin the chef’s hat-flip trick, but it has another Japanes,Eat/Drink more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 2 Comments