Located in Cathedral Square Park, Mi-key’s is a great place for barbecue and happy hour value. It’s also the perfect spot for dinner with a lively bar, interactive bar games and other entertainment. They have a wide variety of meats from the smoker, burgers, sandwiches and “social starters" for sharing. When the clock strikes 10 p.m., its other personality comes out in the form of a lively “Naughty Nights" bar scene, making it a hot spot for socializing.
Mi-key's
811 N. Jefferson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Burgers, Contemporary