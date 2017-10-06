Simply walking into the small, rustically designed restaurant and breathing in deeply, catching the smoky, oaky smell of slow-cooked meats, is enough to make one’s mouth water in anticipation. So much of great barbecue is about texture, and both the pulled pork and the sirloin had it in spades. The pulled pork had a wonderful melt-in-your-mouth softness and a yielding quality that is exactly what you’d expect from meat that spent over half a day in a smoker. Like any good barbecue spot, Smoke Shack offers a variety of house-made sauces.
Smoke Shack
332 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
BBQ