Louise's was probably the first restaurant of its kind in Milwaukee—the sort of place with an interior so swank that you'd never guess it was part of a national chain. The lively atmosphere and exposed kitchen combine with a menu featuring specialty pizzas, pastas and wonderful focaccia. (David Luhrssen)
Louise's Trattoria
801 N. Jefferson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Italian, Pizza