Zarletti is an excellent Italian restaurant. The panini served at lunch are simply the best. The dinnertime pastas are compelling, but try the dreamy (if pricey) osso bucco. It rarely gets any better. (Jeff Beutner)
Zarletti
741 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Italian, Sandwiches