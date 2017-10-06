Swig's front is open-air on warm days, with an intimate bar and a dining room with warm wood tones. The menu offers sandwiches for lunch as well as salads, entrees and “small plates," the international version of tapas. Creativity is in flower here. Baked stuffed mushrooms are filled with shrimp and a roasted poblano pepper is stuffed with cheese and lobster in a pool of sweet red pepper sauce. (Jeff Beutner)
Swig
217 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Contemporary, Sandwiches, Soup