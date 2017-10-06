Milwaukee's first brew pub opened on Water Street in 1987. The crowds still come for the hearty sandwiches, salads, pretzels and sausage platters. The walls are lined with Wisconsin beer memorabilia. Entrees start with salads and move upscale to barbecue ribs and flat iron steak. (Jeff Beutner)
Water Street Brewery (Downtown Milwaukee)
1101 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Brunch, Fish Fry, Pizza, Sandwiches