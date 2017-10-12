This upscale steakhouse has the meat to match the prices, from the veal chop to the bone-in-ribeye steak. The range of items includes seafood and rotisserie. Appetizers and side items also shine, whether ahi tuna or grilled asparagus. Valet parking is available. (Jeff Beutner)
Milwaukee ChopHouse
509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Seafood