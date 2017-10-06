The elaborate wood sushi bar is an attraction in itself. So is the sushi. The signature rolls are elaborate presentations. Try the buri toro nigiri sushi, the belly of hamachi or yellowtail. This is a sister restaurant to Brookfield’s Wasabi, and the menu follows the Japanese fusion theme, although it is not identical and includes innovative small plates. Grilled sea scallops are served over orzo pasta and jalapeño poppers are stuffed with wagyu beef. Expect to be frequently surprised.
Kanpai
408 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Asian Fusion, Japanese
Handicap access