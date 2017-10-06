With its serene, uncluttered, luxurious decor, Kil@wat is the star of the InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel. The menu is on the edge of current trends, concentrating on top ingredients with hints of Europe and Asia. For a starter try the trio of tuna tartare; for an entrée, the braised short ribs. Or chart your course by choosing a meat and the sauce of your choice. For the quality of the food, the wine list and the setting, the prices are fair, though expect to spend at least $50 per person for a proper Kil@wat experience. (Jeff Beutner)
Kil@wat
139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Asian Fusion, Contemporary